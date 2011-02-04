Man United at full strength to face Wolves

Leaders Manchester United have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Full-back Rafael da Silva and midfielder Darren Fletcher are both expected to return after recovering from head injuries.

"Rafael should be OK, he has trained," manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on the club's website.

"With Fletcher what happened is that his eye closed and he couldn't see the ball properly. I'm sure he'll be OK."

Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has not yet decided whether to hand British record signing Fernando Torres his first start against his former club Liverpool on Sunday.

"Fernando is in good condition," said Ancelotti.

"He is available to play against Liverpool, I don't know if he will start or maybe come on during the game. It is my decision, and I will take the decision before 4pm on Sunday."

Chelsea's other deadline-day signing, Brazilian defender David Luiz who joined from Benfica, might not be ready because he has not yet had much time to train with the team.

Arsenal expect to be without Alex Song for Saturday's game at Newcastle United after the midfielder came off at half-time in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Everton with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Samir Nasri is out for three weeks with a hamstring strain while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be out for the rest of the season after surgery on a shoulder injury.

Central defender Thomas Vermaelen is still sidelined with an Achilles problem but should be back within a month.

Newcastle's Ivory Coast midfielder Cheik Tiote returns after a three-game ban with manager Alan Pardew saying: "He's such an important player to us and I'm so pleased to have him back... there's no doubt he comes back into the team.

Tottenham Hotspur's South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar returns for the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday having missed the win at Blackburn Rovers with concussion.

Michael Dawson is also available after serving a one-match ban and is likely to partner William Gallas in central defence with the Frenchman having shaken off an ankle knock. Right-back Alan Hutton also returns after being rested in midweek.

Gareth Bale is still sidelined with a back problem and fellow midfielder Luka Modric is recovering from an appendix operation that will keep him out for two weeks.

"They are a good side who beat us quite comfortably up at Bolton and it will be a tough game," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told reporters on Friday referring to his side's 4-2 defeat at the Reebok stadium in November.

Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong will have a late fitness test before Saturday's match at home to West Bromwich Albion while defender Micah Richards is out after a clash of heads with De Jong in the midweek draw at Birmingham City.