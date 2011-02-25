Man United insist club not for sale

The club, top of England's Premier League, have been linked with a takeover by Qatari investors while a group of wealthy supporters called the Red Knights were looking at making an offer before putting the plans on hold last year.

However, in a statement announcing their quarterly results, the club emphatically denied that a takeover was on the cards.

"The owners remain fully committed to their long-term ownership of the club. No discussions have taken place, Manchester United is not for sale and the owners will not entertain any offers," the club said in a statement.

Qatar Holding denied this month having held talks with the club.

Manchester United said on Friday EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose by 3.2 percent to 60.6 million pounds in the six months to the end of December.

Revenue grew by 8.2 percent to 156.5 million pounds.