Man United on longest home unbeaten run since 2011

Manchester United have just about been unbeatable at Old Trafford this season.

A 2-1 extra-time win over Anderlecht to send them into the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday saw United extend their unbeaten home run to 26 matches.

It includes 17 wins and nine draws, and is their longest since a 37-game streak in 2011.

United's last home loss came in the Manchester derby in September.

26 - Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 26 games in all comps at Old Trafford (W17 D9); their longest run since Oct 2011 (37 games). Edge.April 20, 2017

Injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo soured United's win on Thursday as they reached the last four thanks to a 3-2 aggregate victory.