Man United prepare improved bid for Palace defender - report

Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer is in the market for improvements across the board, with defence a particular focus area.

And Wan-Bissaka has been identified by the Norwegian manager as the ideal replacement for Antonio Valencia and long-term successor to makeshift right-back, Ashley Young.

An opening offer of £40m wasn’t enough to tempt Palace to sell, with their valuation of the England Under-21 international closer to £60m.

But, according to the Daily Mirror, a compromise of £50m could see the clubs come to an arrangement.

