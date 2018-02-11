Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho's St James' Park hoodoo

Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United confirmed St James' Park status as Jose Mourinho's least favourite away ground.

The Portuguese has never won a Premier League match on Tyneside, with Matt Ritchie's 65th-minute goal on Sunday extending that run to seven matches (D3 L4).

Mourinho has managed more games at Newcastle without winning than at any other club in his managerial career, although he has won two League Cup matches there - in November 2004 and December 2006.

The result also strengthened Rafael Benitez's record against Mourinho, who has now lost six times against the Spaniard in all competitions.

Only against Pep Guardiola (9) has he suffered more defeats as a manager.