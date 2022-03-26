Man Utd forward Alessia Russo excited for Old Trafford opportunity

Manchester United fan Alessia Russo cannot contain her excitement ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League match against Everton at Old Trafford.

A year on from United’s women’s team making their debut at venue with a 2-0 win over West Ham, another chance to play at the historic stadium will occur this weekend.

Last year’s fixture had to take place behind closed doors and Russo sat out the clash with a hamstring injury, but she cannot wait to walk out at a packed ground she has visited many times to support the men’s team.

“I am a Manchester United fan and I have grown up watching some amazing talents and games at this stadium,” the England international said.

“It really is the theatre of dreams and when you walk in there is a feeling and buzz around the atmosphere. For us to have our own fans in the stadium and to walk out in front of your best friends, it will be a really nice occasion.

“Last season was tough. I was gutted to miss any game but especially at Old Trafford.

“It was great and the women’s team deserved to play here because I think it had been a few years since the club started before we got our first game here.

“Now we’re all so excited and even more so because the fans are here. Having the fans will be amazing and I might be bias, but I think we have the best in the league. To have them all here and to give back to them will be really exciting.”

Visiting Everton could also have good support after the club put on free travel to Old Trafford.

Interim boss Chris Roberts has urged his players to treat the fixture like any other game.

“Honestly you have to treat every game the same whether it is Goodison, Old Trafford or you are playing at a facility with a tiny stand and no fans,” he said.

“Regardless of where you are playing, you have to prepare the players with a consistent message and not to change what we do because we’re playing at a certain stadium.

“After the game I am sure it will be nice to look back at a game played at Old Trafford but it is only nice if we win or get something from the game.”

Everton suffered a 4-0 midweek defeat to Manchester City, who are fourth in the table and behind rivals United only on goal difference in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

City next face bottom club Birmingham and ahead of Sunday’s game manager Gareth Taylor was able to provide a positive update on Chloe Kelly.

Kelly sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage last May but her hopes of being fit for this summer’s home European Championship have received a boost with the England forward pencilled in to make her comeback next month.

“Chloe’s a couple of days down the line in her recovery in terms of training minutes under her belt,” Taylor said.

“She’s not too far away. The plan is she’ll be available for minutes next weekend at West Ham.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chelsea will go top if they win at lowly Leicester – with leaders Arsenal not playing this weekend – while West Ham host Brighton.