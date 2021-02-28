Man Utd hold Chelsea in dull draw at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Manchester United each extended their unbeaten runs after playing out to a goalless in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The game got off to a rocky start when Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball in the box but, after a VAR check advised referee Stuart Atwell to watch a replay on the pitchside monitor, he decided against awarding a penalty to United.

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of the possession of the ball, with Olivier Giroud coming close for the home side in the first-half before Hakim Ziyech was superbly denied by David De Gea.

De Gea made a superb save to keep out Hakim Ziyech early in the second half, while Edouard Mendy dealt with Scott McTominay's firm effort moments later.

However, neither side were able to find the breakthrough as the teams settled for what is becoming a familiar scoreline in contests between the top sides this season.

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven matches under Thomas Tuchel and have kept clean sheets in all four of the German's home matches, but they miss the chance to go above West Ham United and into the top four, while second-placed Man Utd stretch their club-record unbeaten away run to 20 Premier League matches but slip 12 points off top spot.