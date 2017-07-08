Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional season.

The new terms for Portugal Under-21 international, announced by United on Saturday, will tie him to the club until at least 2021.

Pereira, 21, is Jose Mourinho's number three keeper behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

"Joel progressed really well during the course of the last season through hard work and commitment every day in training," said Mourinho.

"I know I have said this before but I really do believe, if he continues his development and continues to work hard, he really can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation. Well done Joel."