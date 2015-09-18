Man Utd may have to keep Wilson - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed striker James Wilson is likely to stay Old Trafford for the time being, having initially been set for a loan exit.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature this season and had been pencilled in to join a Championship club on loan, but a move is yet to materialise despite multiple offers being received.

Van Gaal had previously said he wanted Wilson to get more first-team opportunities away from United to aid his development, in a similar switch to that of Adnan Januzaj to Borussia Dortmund.

However, the recent injury to Wayne Rooney, which left the youngster as the only back-up to Anthony Martial in the forward department, appears to have changed his mind.

"We have to consider that," said the Dutch manager when asked if the striker would now be staying put.

"Can he play like last season without many playing minutes? That is not good for him.

"But, of course, the injuries for Manchester United are above all other interests so we have to consider that again."

Wilson made 13 Premier League appearances for United last season - although only two of those were starts - scoring once against QPR.