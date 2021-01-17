Man Utd stay top after stalemate with Liverpool

Manchester United maintained their place at the top of the Premier League table following a goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The defending champions enjoyed much of the possession in the first half and created serval scoring opportunities, including Andy Robertson's half-volley over the crossbar and Roberto Firmino's tame effort, which he directed straight into the hands of David De Gea.

United, meanwhile, came close to breaking the deadlock with their only effort of the opening exchanges of the first half as Bruno Fernandes' free-kick flew inches wide of Alisson's goal.

After the break, Harry Maguire denied Firmino an easy tap-in before Mohamed Salah fired wide for the hosts.

Alisson then kept his side in the game when he made a great reflex save to deny Fernandes before making a superb save to deny Paul Pogba's strike from close range late on, either side of Thiago forcing De Gea to palm his long-range shot wide.

Man Utd are now on a 12 match unbeaten run, which see them remain top of the table with 37 points, two more points than second placed Leicester City, while Liverpool are three points behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in third.