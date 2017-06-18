Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice

Alvaro Morata took a break from reported transfer talks on Saturday to marry his partner Alice Campello.

The Real Madrid forward has been linked with both Manchester United and AC Milan after starting just 14 LaLiga games last season, with his agent confirming contact with both clubs.

However, any move away from Santiago Bernabeu, where he returned from Juventus last year, was temporarily put on the backburner as Morata tied the knot in a Venice ceremony.

The Spain international then took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple's special day.

And, if United or Milan get their way, Morata could soon be making another announcement...