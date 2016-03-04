Man Utd trio Fellaini, Jones and Valencia back in contention

Manchester United trio Marouane Fellaini, Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia are back in contention for a first-team return, manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed.

The Dutchman does not want to take any risks with the three players for Sunday’s trip to West Brom and would prefer them to play for the Under-21 side first.

But United do have them to call upon if required, with Van Gaal saying to MUTV: "Fellaini, Valencia and Jones are coming back.

"Normally they cannot play a match because the rhythm of the game is much higher. So, we have to train more and let them play in the second team.

"Maybe because I am forced because of the circumstances to take a risk, like I have done with Marcos Rojo, but when I am not forced to then I shall not do that."

Van Gaal also revealed that Will Keane and Ashley Young were making good progress from groin injuries.

"He [Keane] had a fantastic operation, like Ashley Young, it was more or less the same operation.

"He is coming back on Tuesday, and I am hoping he comes back as quickly as Ashley Young, who is coming back in March.

"Schweinsteiger is also coming back in March. Lots of players are coming back but they must be fit to play, which is different."