Man Utd's Matic refuses to concede in Premier League title race

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic refuses to concede the Premier League title race is over, despite Manchester City's 11-point lead at the top.

United's 2-1 loss at home to City in last Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford led Jose Mourinho to say the race for the title was "probably" over.

But Matic, who has started all 17 Premier League games for the Red Devils after joining from Chelsea in July, says his side will keep fighting despite the leaders' commanding position.

"The gap is big, obviously 11 points is a lot, but the league is not finished," Matic told Sky Sports.

"I'm sure there will be very interesting games until the end - and of course that they will drop some points. We will see what will happen.

"As I say there are still many games to play and I think that we are not out of the title race. If we want to catch them, we have to win almost every game.

"But as we know, and as everyone knows, in the Premier League it is not always possible to win every game, but we will try to do that.

"Obviously we are still in the title race. We also have the cups, we are in the knockout stages of the Champions League, so Manchester United are going game by game to be in there."

Sunday's trip to West Brom will see Matic's regular midfield partner Paul Pogba serve the last match of his three-game suspension for a straight red card in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on December 2.

The Serbia star is confident Pogba's return will be a boost for United heading into the busy festive period.

"He's a very important player for us, he always brings some extra quality to our team," Matic said.

"So of course we miss him, but we also have some very important players to substitute him.

"Obviously when he comes back, for sure we are going to be stronger because as you know he has a lot of quality and he is very important to the club."