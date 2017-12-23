Manchester City bring up century of Premier League goals in 2017

Manchester City brought up 100 top-flight goals in 2017 during their 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium – becoming the first English side to reach three figures in a calendar year since 1982.

Sergio Aguero scored a goal in each half, with Raheem Sterling and substitute Danilo also on target for the runaway Premier League leaders, who extended their record winning streak to 17 matches.

Aguero's second in the 79th minute took City to their century and a landmark last reached by Liverpool 35 years ago.

The Reds reached 106 during those prolific 12 months and City are now on 101, with trips to Newcastle United and Crystal Palace to come before the turn of the year.

However, Aston Villa's all-time mark of 120 in 1931 would appear to be some distance out of reach.

Pep Guardiola men have scored 60 of their 2017 haul during 19 unbeaten games this season.