Erling Haaland achieved career-first 'milestone' against Chelsea - after unusual moment in match

Erling Haaland managed something for the first time in his career during Manchester City's 4-4 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

After netting the opening goal of the game with a penalty in the 25th minute, Haaland then bagged his second in the 47th minute to make it 3-2 to Manchester City. In doing so, he claims he scored with a body part for the first time in his professional career.

Sliding in at the back post ahead of Chelsea captain Reece James following a swift Manchester City attack, the ball appeared to go in off of Erling Haaland's backside. He later pointed out that perhaps another area of his body had the definitive touch, though.

“I have never scored with my balls before," Haaland laughed with Viaplay after the game. "So that is a milestone.”

A serial record-breaker, finding a new way to score goals certainly seemed a difficult prospect for the Norwegian, too. His second against Chelsea on Sunday was the 251st goal of his professional career, highlighting his innovative methods to keep opponents constantly guessing.

While Haaland's less-conventional goalscoring method put City 3-2 up in the game at Stamford Bridge early in the second half, there was still time for plenty more drama. Nicolas Jackson equalised for Chelsea midway through the second period, before Rodri's deflected strike off of Thiago Silva looked to have won it in the closing stages.

However, Cole Palmer confidently stepped up with a stoppage time penalty to ensure that both teams shared a point.

Manchester City therefore stay at the top of the Premier League ahead of the international break with the draw, as they look to win their fourth consecutive title.

Haaland, meanwhile, is flying out in front in the top scorers chart with 13 goals after 12 games, with Mohamed Salah the only other player to hit double figures so far this term.

