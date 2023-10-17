'I hope I can reach his level' – Man Utd's Hojlund on Erling Haaland comparisons

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund says he does not want to be compared to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, but admits he would love to be like the Norwegian one day.

Following his signing from Atalanta in the summer and a strong start to his international career with Denmark, the 20-year-old has often been likened to Haaland.

But he told TV2 : "I hope that one day I can reach his level, but right now, I think it is too early.

"Erling is the world's best striker, if not the world's best footballer. I don't really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him.

"Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see how it can end up."

Hojlund has scored three goals in eight appearances since signing for United in a deal initially worth £64 million.

Two of those goals came in the recent 3-2 loss to Galatasaray and after being used more sparingly at first by manager Erik ten Hag, the Dane has started the last four matches for the Red Devils.

Hojlund, who began his career at FC Copenhagen in his homeland, has also scored six goals in eight appearances for the Danish national team.

