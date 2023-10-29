Erling Haaland scores Man City's first ever Premier League penalty at Old Trafford

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has scored the club's first-ever penalty at Old Trafford in the Premier League era to give the champions the lead in the derby clash with Manchester United.

City were awarded the spot kick after Rasmus Hojlund stuck out an arm to hold back Rodri in the area and Haaland made no mistake from 12 yards out.

The Norwegian stepped up and slotted the ball low into Andre Onana's bottom-left corner to give City the lead after 26 minutes, with the United goalkeeper diving the wrong way.

It was City's first penalty scored at Old Trafford in the Premier League era and also their first awarded in their 27th fixture in the competition at the home of their local rivals.

Haaland was later denied a second after a fine save by Onana, but doubled City's lead four minutes into the second half with a pinpoint header at the back post from a Bernardo Silva cross.

The 23-year-old has now scored an incredible 47 goals in 45 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola's side and has 65 in 68 in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland's two goals were also his first at Old Trafford.

