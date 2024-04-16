Arsenal 'poised' to sign Spanish superstar for £50m - to replace TWO experienced players: report
Arsenal are 'finally' looking like completing a deal for a super Spaniard, with two Gooners looking like leaving as a result
Arsenal are ‘finally’ set to complete the signing of a Spaniard who could trigger two other players to leave.
The Gunners are still fighting on two fronts for a title and a Champions League work has already begun on a busy summer. Around £200 million was spent time around, with Declan Rice the headline acquisition, with more big signings expected.
But Arsenal may have to balance the books with sales in order to stay the right side of the Premier League's PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules).
TEAMtalk have relayed reports from Spain claiming that Martin Zubimendi is “poised” for a move to N5 this summer.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Real Sociedad midfielder for a long time, with the Basque even rejecting Arsenal in the past – but with La Real down in sixth place in La Liga now, he is said to be more open to the move. This could spell the respective ends of Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium, too, with the former out of contract in the summer and the latter suffering with injuries this term.
In FourFourTwo's view, Zubimendi likely is one of a few options for the Gunners midfield. The advantage of dealing with Spanish sides is that Arsenal only have to agree a move with the player before triggering the release clause with the club – making Zubimendi an excellent backup option if there are other players on their wishlist.
According to TEAMtalk, Zubimendi's release clause is around €60m (£51m), “Although, Gunners chiefs will initially try to sign him for a lower fee, with [Real] ready to consider bids worth €50m (£43m)“.
The 25-year-old is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.
One €70 million striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, while Arda Guler is said to be on the radar.
Jorginho may well leave this summer, as may the under-fire Oleksandr Zinchenko. One wonderkid, meanwhile, has asked to leave, while Gabriel Jesus could be loaned out.
