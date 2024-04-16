Arsenal 2024/25 home kit revealed by leak near Emirates Stadium - featuring a controversial design

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit will be revealed in the coming months, but a leak has already suggested what it will look like

Arsenal 2024/25 home kit leak
(Image credit: X)

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit has been leaked, after fans spotted the new shirt hanging in a window near the Emirates Stadium. 

Manufactured once more by Adidas, this will be the sixth season of Arsenal's partnership with the German brand. Their current deal runs until 2030 following an extension to the deal two years ago.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1