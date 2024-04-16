Arsenal 2024/25 home kit revealed by leak near Emirates Stadium - featuring a controversial design

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit has been leaked, after fans spotted the new shirt hanging in a window near the Emirates Stadium.

Manufactured once more by Adidas, this will be the sixth season of Arsenal's partnership with the German brand. Their current deal runs until 2030 following an extension to the deal two years ago.

And, after paying homage to the Arsenal Invincibles from 20 years ago with their gold-trimmed kit this term, it seems Adidas once again won't look to play it safe with the design of the 2024/25 kit.

A picture spotted near Emirates Stadium of Arsenal’s possible home shirt for next season. #afc pic.twitter.com/vWukBJHUbwApril 13, 2024 See more

The Arsenal 2024/25 kit leak suggests the new shirt will be covered by a larger area of white. While the sleeves and shoulders are the only part of the current home shirt covered by white, it seems that colour will extend down the sides of the new shirt and even onto the back.

Blue navy synonymous of Arsenal Adidas kits from the early 1990s will also feature, with three stripes on the shoulder coming in that colour, while a subtle trim closer to the waist is also expected to be in navy blue.

Perhaps the biggest change that Arsenal 2024/25 home kit will see, though, is a club crest that is different from their standard one - meaning for the second-successive year, Adidas has moved away from the shield introduced in 2002. That's because this year has seen an Invincibles-inspired gold badge, though that won't be staying in 2024/25.

The new Arsenal kit suggests it will feature the same cannon badge seen on their current third shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the kit will feature just Arsenal's cannon as the badge, as part of Adidas' move to minimalism. The cannon is set to be the same one used on the third kit this term, which gained plaudits for the alternative style. A similar thing was also done for Manchester United on their third kit, though the concept has yet to be transferred to a home shirt.

That looks set to change, however, if the kit leak seen close to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is anything to go by.

