Manchester City just three points behind Arsenal ahead of showdown on Wednesday

Manchester City are just three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after beating Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday – and the champions face the Gunners next in a huge night for both clubs on Wednesday.

Goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez (from the penalty spot) in the first half saw City cruise to a 3-0 lead at the break and even though Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Villa just after the hour mark, it was a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's side.

City have played one more match than Arsenal, but are now just three points behind the Gunners ahead of Wednesday night's meeting in north London.

If they win that one, City will move to the top of the table courtesy of their superior goal difference and the pressure will be very much on Arsenal.

City and Arsenal have not played each other yet in the Premier League this season and are also due to meet in Manchester in late April.

The only bad news for City on Sunday was an injury to Erling Haaland, who went off at half-time and is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Arsenal, although the problem is thought not to be serious.