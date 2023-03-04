Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal as Newcastle's top-four hopes take a hit
Phil Foden produced a man-of-the-match performance for City, who saw off a Newcastle side on their worst run of 2022/23
Phil Foden scored a stunning solo goal as Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 home win over Champions League-chasing Newcastle, who have lost back-to-back league games for the first time all season.
City were made to work for their victory at the Etihad Stadium, but they ultimately closed the gap to Arsenal to two points, ahead of the Gunners' home clash with Bournemouth.
Foden set Pep Guardiola's side on their way by embarking on a defence-bamboozling dribble and producing an unstoppable finish past Nick Pope inside a quarter of an hour.
Bernardo Silva doubled City's lead midway through the second half, assisted by Erling Haaland – who has now gone three home games without a goal in all competitions, a drought by his extraordinarily prolific standards.
Newcastle managed just five shots – their second-fewest in a league match this term – as they succumbed to a 14th successive top-flight defeat at the Etihad.
It was a third straight 2-0 loss in all competitions for Eddie Howe's team, who were beaten by Manchester United in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final, having been defeated at home by Liverpool in their previous league outing.
The Magpies stay four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – who host Wolves on Saturday afternoon – although they do have a game in hand.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.