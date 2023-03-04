Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal as Newcastle's top-four hopes take a hit

Phil Foden scored a stunning solo goal as Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 home win over Champions League-chasing Newcastle, who have lost back-to-back league games for the first time all season.

City were made to work for their victory at the Etihad Stadium, but they ultimately closed the gap to Arsenal to two points, ahead of the Gunners' home clash with Bournemouth.

Foden set Pep Guardiola's side on their way by embarking on a defence-bamboozling dribble and producing an unstoppable finish past Nick Pope inside a quarter of an hour.

Bernardo Silva doubled City's lead midway through the second half, assisted by Erling Haaland – who has now gone three home games without a goal in all competitions, a drought by his extraordinarily prolific standards.

Newcastle managed just five shots – their second-fewest in a league match this term – as they succumbed to a 14th successive top-flight defeat at the Etihad.

It was a third straight 2-0 loss in all competitions for Eddie Howe's team, who were beaten by Manchester United in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final, having been defeated at home by Liverpool in their previous league outing.

The Magpies stay four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – who host Wolves on Saturday afternoon – although they do have a game in hand.