Manchester City ready to sell Phil Foden, in shock transfer listing: report

Pep Guardiola is said to have transfer listed a key member of Manchester City's first-team squad.

It is no secret that the reigning Premier League champions are planning huge changes to their side, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson just three stars who could be on their way out in 2025.

But surprise news has now leaked that Guardiola is contemplating even more exits as the Cityzens look to raise vital funds for even more new signings come the summer months - so who else is set to exit the Etihad Stadium?

Manchester City academy star TRANSFER LISTED by Pep Guardiola ahead of supposed summer sales

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is taking no prisoners as he plans to rebuild the squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's decline this season has been well documented, with the Sky Blues barely qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages just a few weeks ago. European defeats to PSG, Sporting Lisbon and Juventus added further fuel to the fire.

Defensively Guardiola's side have also been a mess with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and even Manuel Akanji not up to scratch. Walker made his intentions clear to seek new opportunities in January and it looks like the Three Lions international will leave City permanently in the summer too.

Kyle Walker in action for AC Milan - from whom he joined Manchester City from earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

But surprisingly, it is the future of academy star Phil Foden that has hit the headlines, with reports suggesting Guardiola is now happy for the Englishman to leave the club later this year.

Foden, 24, has ten goals to his name this season and according to Football365, the talented midfielder could be on his way out of the club along with De Bruyne, Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Despite his recent uptick in form, however, Foden struggled in the first half of the season. With City operating a strict business model of moving on players who command big interest – such as Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane – the England star could well be the next out of the door.

Foden's future at the Etihad Stadium is no longer seen as a 'non-negotiable' with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich thought to be preparing individual offers to recruit him in 2025.

Phil Foden is being monitored by other clubs from around Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Would Pep Guardiola allow Foden to leave the club?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has always spoken so highly of Phil Foden (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem highly unlikely that Foden will be sold by Manchester City, especially given the output he has provided for his boyhood club over the last few years.

Guardiola often speaks in high regard for the 24-year-old and has done so on numerous occasions when asked about the Three Lions midfielder, for example, back in 2019, the former Barcelona boss didn't mince his words...

"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager," said Pep when asked about Foden's qualities.

"His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn't put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve."