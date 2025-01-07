Manchester City report: Omar Marmoush on the verge of surprise move after huge contract offer

Manchester City are seemingly on the cusp of beating Liverpool to Omar Marmoush – who was the Reds' no.1 target to replace Mohamed Salah.

The champions look to be out of the title race, languishing way off the pace behind league leaders Liverpool – but have won their last two fixtures to correct a long slump.

With Pep Guardiola's team needing reinforcement, however, Manchester City have targeted several stars, with talks looking positive over a transfer for Marmoush.

Manchester City close to move for Liverpool target Omar Marmoush

Pep Guardiola's team have struggled this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marmoush, ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, has been linked with Liverpool all season long, with the Merseysiders seeking a star replacement for the out-of-contract Mohamed Salah.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has previously claimed that the Egyptian international would “immediately agree to join” the Reds – but now, new information suggests otherwise.

Marmoush has been touted to replace Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed via Sky Sports in Switzerland that City have made a five-year contract offer to the Egyptian ahead of a move.

Marmoush in turn now “only wants” City following talks, with Eintracht Frankfurt demanding €60 million.

Tavolieri claims City's style of play is a defining factor in his choice, while Arsenal have also been mentioned as a potential destination. The move is set for the summer rather than right now – though a big fee could see Eintracht rethink about letting Marmoush leave midseason.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be a major coup for City and proof that their pull is still unmatched at the top of the Premier League.

Marmoush would be a world-class alternative to Haaland at no.9 – but could also be used in wide areas, too, where Guardiola has struggled for options.

The 25-year-old is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in 2027. Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur this week in League Cup action, as the semi-finals begin.

Omar Marmoush gestures during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Union Berlin in March 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The standout performer in the Bundesliga this season, with 13 strikes in 12 matches for an Eintracht Frankfurt side challenging at the top of the table. Harry Kane might have outscored the Egyptian, but no player has been involved in more goals, thanks to his tally of seven assists.

Marmoush is the perfect forward, capable of defence splitting passes and mazy runs as well as fine finishes. A player who doesn’t turn 26 until February is certain to be in high demand next summer.