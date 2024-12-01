'I want to be back on the field this season – winning the Ballon d'Or was like a bottle of oxygen for my rehab' Manchester City star Rodri explains why his award came at the perfect time

Rodri was ruled out for several months with a cruciate ligament injury in September – now, he’s told FourFourTwo why the Ballon d’Or provided the perfect pick-me-up.

The one downside of the Spaniard’s consistent brilliance for Manchester City and Spain during the past two years has been the number of matches he’s played – 58 last term, 71 the season before that.

In mid-September, the midfielder expressed concerns about next summer’s expanded Club World Cup adding to the schedule for elite players. Five days after that, he suffered his ACL injury against Arsenal.

Rodri's injury setback

“It was a really tough situation,” he said, talking during an exclusive interview for FourFourTwo magazine.

We met Rodri in Madrid, where he’d been starting his recovery in his home city. He arrived straight from a rehab session, still on crutches, helped by his long-term girlfriend Laura.

If sustaining the injury was one of the low points of his career, it was followed just weeks later by maybe the highest point, as he pipped favourite Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d’Or.

It lifted his spirits enormously, providing the perfect motivation for his recovery from injury.

“Everything seems to be going well with my rehab,” he told FFT. “It’s been good to spend time with my family here.

“The energy they give me is important, and a long time had passed since I was back at home. Because of my injury, the award has been like a bottle of oxygen for me.”

Now, the presence of the Club World Cup at the end of a long season might actually work in Rodri’s favour.

The new expanded competition will expand Manchester City’s club campaign until mid-June at least, and maybe as far as the final on July 13.

Rodri's return plan

Rodri told FFT that he’s aiming to return to the pitch before this season is over. “I want to come back in the same shape,” he said.

“I’m trying to take the positives – it’s a good time to rest my body, stop the engine a little bit, recover well and come back stronger.

“I want to come back this season, that would be important for me. I don’t know if I can, but I’d like to be involved for a month or two and finish the season.

“I’m going to work hard, but I’ll take care of myself and come back when I’m fully fit.”

