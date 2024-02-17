'Manchester City should be relegated from Premier League' - Sky Sports legend

The Premier League 'will have no option' other than to relegate Manchester City if they are found guilty of financial fair play (FFP) breaches, according to legendary former Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves.

It's been 12 months since City were slapped 115 charges of breaking FFP over a nine-year period.

And, while the verdict in City's case isn't expected until at least 2025, Shreeves strongly believes that there is a chance the perennial Premier League champions will be demoted from the top flight.

In an interview with Lucky Block, Shreeves noted the difference between the charges levelled against City and the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) breaches of which Everton were found guilty – earning the Merseyside club a 10-point deduction earlier this season, the heaviest ever handed to a Premier League club. He said:

"The Everton and Manchester City charges are very different. You can’t compare the two directly and Everton were in dialogue with the Premier League all the way through their process.

"I think with Manchester City, it will come to court but not for two years at least. It’s a long, a long, long way down the road.

"I don’t see that the Premier League would have any other option [than to relegate City if they are found guilty]. They’ve set a precedent with Everton with those points deductions. They primarily pushed for a 12-point deduction. So, it has to be a possibility [that City will be relegated]; it has to be."

Shreeves' comments follow a recent report from Football Insider that an independent commission would hold a hearing into City's charges later this year.

The 2022/23 treble winners are alleged to have broken FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018 – a period during which they won the Premier League title three times.

