Manchester City to finally address key squad issue, as Pep Guardiola targets greater harmony: report

Manchester City look set to finally address a key issue in their squad in the summer transfer window, having opted for versatile options at left-back instead of a specialist.

Indeed, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol and Joao Cancelo have all started there for Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, though none of them are conventional left-backs as such.

While Manchester City did sign Sergio Gomez in the summer of 2022, the Spaniard has largely been consigned to a bit-part role as Guardiola seemingly doesn't trust him in high-profile games. Manchester City could look to solve their left-back issue in the summer, though, as they look to bring in a regular starter.

Gvardiol has largely played at left-back since joining (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Manchester City are targeting Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu. A versatile option, Kadioglu is right-footed and is therefore capable at playing right-back.

Comfortable on the ball, the 24-year-old loves to join attacks with his lung-bursting runs forward, while he's also diligent in his defensive duties.

This term he has played every single minute of Fenerbahce's Turkish Super Lig campaign, except from one game in which he was injured.

Kadioglu has grabbed Guardiola's attention (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Kadioglu has only registered two assists and failed to score a goal so far this term in the league, he's more of a creative player who likes to operate from deep on the ball. This could lend himself perfectly to Guardiola's inverted full-back system, as he steps inside onto his stronger right foot to overload the midfield.

Plus, the Turkish international won't break the bank. With his Fenerbahce contract expiring in 2026, Kadioglu could well be available for less than £30m in the summer.

Transfermarkt currently values Kadioglu at £17m.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City star given green light for shock PSG move, with French champions to trigger release clause: report

Who's going to win the Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

Champions League preview: 8 things to look forward to with the return of the UCL