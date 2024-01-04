Manchester City to sign 'the next Gabriel Martinelli' - with deal EXTREMELY easy to complete: report

Manchester City could complete one of the easiest transfers of all time this January window.

While things aren't going quite as planned for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side this season, with the treble winners currently five points off the pace in the Premier League, their forward planning could see them land one of the world's next best stars.

With Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden all at Guardiola's disposal in wide forward areas, a potential new signing could offer even greater competition for places.

City aren't quite as dominant this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester City are looking to sign Girona forward Savio this month, after the Brazilian's impressive performances in La Liga over the course of 2023/24.

Any potential deal would be extremely simply to conclude, too, with Girona and Manchester City owned by the same City Football Group. While Savio is currently on loan at Girona, his parent club Troyes are also owned by City Football Group.

Savio, therefore, is technically a Manchester City player in waiting, with the Premier League side simply needing to register the Brazilian in order for him to be their player. Initially signed from Atletico Mineiro in June 2022 for £5.5m, all that is needed is a respectable transfer fee between City and Troyes - which won't exactly be difficult to negotiate considering the ownership status.

Savio has been impressing for Girona this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously compared to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Savio is a direct forward who enjoys running at defenders. Still only 19, Savio is still a little raw and would certainly benefit greatly from Pep Guardiola's coaching.

With four goals and five assists in 18 appearances for Girona this campaign, Savio has impressed for the side currently placed second in La Liga.

The report suggests that while it is likely City Football Group will change his registration to Manchester City this January, Savio will continue to develop for the rest of the campaign at Girona, before joining up with the City first team squad next summer.

