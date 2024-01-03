‘Pep talked football until 1am’: Manchester City insider gives insight into winning mentality

FourFourTwo video presenter and former Manchester City employee Adam Monk has offered a rare behind-the-scenes insight into Pep Guardiola’s character – and the obsessive personality that helped make him a serial winner throughout his managerial career.

Monk is now of this very parish, working as a presenter for FourFourTwo’s YouTube channel, having previously worked as part of City’s in-house media team.

In the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine , Monk, a Manchester City fan himself, discussed the legacy Guardiola has already ensured for himself at the Etihad Stadium and shared the story of an encounter he had with the manager while on a Champions League away trip in France.

Monk said: “What more can any Manchester City fan say about Pep Guardiola? He came in as the only managerial appointment to feel like a marquee signing, and now he’s proved to be more important than any marquee signing has ever been.

“The most impressive thing, aside from his insatiable desire to win on all fronts, is his newfound tendency to start the season slowly and then kick into top gear around springtime. That wasn’t possible in his earlier years, but City are ruthless winners now.

VIDEO: How Man City won the Champions League

“As time’s gone by, and his team have morphed more into a physically imposing side built on defensive solidity with moments of attacking efficiency, he can see out a season in the same way world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather would see out a fight: keep the opponent at arm’s length, then strike when they’re tired.

“During my time working for Manchester City, I was fortunate enough to meet Pep behind closed doors. The first time was in October 2020, at the team hotel in Marseille after a Champions League fixture.

“What struck me most – apart from being down to earth and making time to talk to me – was his intensity. We’d won 3-0, but he seemed unable to unwind and couldn’t help but carry on talking about football, until what ended up being 1.30am.

“That’s what sets him apart – if you live and breathe football the way he does, you’re far more likely to come up with ingenious treble-winning tactical innovations. He’d achieved the same feat at Barcelona in 2009. He’s the pioneer of the modern game – when he moves John Stones into a holding midfield role, the rest try to mimic that with one of their own players.

“As City supporters, we can’t thank him enough for what he’s done, and continues to do. I bet everyone else can’t wait for the day he leaves!

