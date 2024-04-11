Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher gives surprise verdict on who will win the Premier League

Noel Gallagher does not believe that Manchester City will win the Premier League this season

Noel Gallagher has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League ahead of his beloved Manchester City this season.

City are bidding to win the Premier League for a fourth successive season but the former Oasis man believes that the trophy will be heading to North London and not Manchester this season.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and a point ahead of Manchester City and with seven games to go and while a lot can still change in the remaining games Gallagher is not confident that City will come out on top.

Gallagher believes that Arsenal will win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT Breakfast, when asked if a repeat of last season’s treble was on, Gallagher said: “No, no, no, we're conceding too many chances.

"I look at Arsenal and I think they're barely conceding a corner let alone goals, let alone dropping points. As you know yourself, the best defence ordinarily wins the league and they're just not giving anything up.

"Obviously I want City to win it. If I was a betting man, I've got a sneaky suspicion that the table is going to end the way it is now and I think Arsenal nick it on goal difference.

"That's the way I see it because we're waiting now for the two of them to drop points and I look at Arsenal and every week you're thinking, 'Well this is the time when they implode.' I'm looking at it and thinking, 'They're just rock solid.'"

Manchester City are still competing to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The High Flying Birds frontman added: "Look at us, we're on a 25-game unbeaten run and we're still third, so the quality is unbelievable.

"We're well capable of winning it and so are Liverpool, don't count them out, but I just think we're kind of waiting for the two of them to drop points.

"It can all change on a weekend, I thought we were out of it until Sunday and then [Manchester] United did us a favour [drew with Liverpool].

"So, you never know but the treble, forget that, we're not going to do that but we'll take one or the other, the league or the Champions League.

"But we're there, at the start of the season I was thinking, 'God if we get in the top four it'd be great after winning the treble and all that.' We're there and if any team is going to do it, we're going to do it."

On paper, City look to have the easier run-in in the Premier League compared to Arsenal and Liverpool, while they are still in the Champions League with their quarter-final with Real Madrid finely poised at 3-3 after the first leg in the Spanish capital and they face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next week.

