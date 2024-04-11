Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher gives surprise verdict on who will win the Premier League

By James Andrew
published

The Oasis hitmaker and City fan gives his verdict on who will Slide Away in the Premier League title race

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher does not believe that Manchester City will win the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noel Gallagher has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League ahead of his beloved Manchester City this season.

City are bidding to win the Premier League for a fourth successive season but the former Oasis man believes that the trophy will be heading to North London and not Manchester this season. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1