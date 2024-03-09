Manchester City to get Oasis-themed kit on 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe

Manchester City will have an Oasis-themed third kit to mark the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, Noel Gallagher has confirmed.

Along with his brother Liam, Noel is a huge City fan and the High Flying Birds frontman has even struck up a friendship with manager Pep Guardiola.

Oasis' breakthrough album Definitely Maybe came out on August 29th, 1994 and will turn 30 years old later this year.

And to mark the occasion, Gallagher has confirmed City will have a special strip made for next season.

"I can't say too much, but it's a Definitely Maybe-inspired third kit and it's far-out," Noel told The Friday Football Social on BBC 5 Live Sport.

"I've seen it, I designed it." he said. And he joked: "It's got a massive picture of my head on all the tops!

"No, it's great. It's been a real honour to do it for the 30th anniversary. It's amazing."

City travel to Liverpool on Sunday for a huge top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

The champions are just a point behind the Reds with 27 rounds of matches played.

It will be the last time Liverpool and City face each other in the league with Jurgen Klopp in charge, with the German leaving the Reds at the end of the season.

