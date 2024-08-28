Manchester City to make move for Premier League wonderkid: report

Manchester City are reportedly set to make a move for a Premier League wonderkid this summer, as they look to bolster their squad to challenge on all four fronts again.

The transfer window hasn't been too busy for Manchester City, with Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan the only incomings so far.

However, losing Julian Alvarez is a blow to Pep Guardiola's attacking options, while his midfield could be weakened if Matheus Nunes joins Atletico Madrid in the final days of the window.

VIDEO: How Guardiola Has Invented A New Position For Rico Lewis

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are keen on signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton this summer, with the 19-year-old having impressed the hierarchy at the Premier League champions.

The report suggests that Ferguson would cost around £70m, with Arsenal also interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international. City, though, would prefer a loan deal ahead of agreeing on a permanent move next summer.

But while Brighton CEO Paul Barber has previously admitted that Ferguson will leave the Seagulls one day, he highlighted that it won't be for at least another five years. Indeed, Ferguson's contract runs until 2029, while the £70m reported fee falls a long way short of the nine figure valuation Brighton have previously quoted the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Evan Ferguson (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Since making his Premier League debut in February 2022, Ferguson has scored 12 times in 47 appearances - including a hat-trick against Newcastle at the beginning of last term. An ankle injury sustained in March earlier this year has seen him miss the start of the new season, though, making any move this window highly unlikely.

Transfermarkt values the striker at £45m.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems virtually impossible that Ferguson would leave Brighton this summer - especially at the quoted prices. His injury will play a factor in interested sides wanting him, while the fee is certainly a deterrent, too - a loan also wouldn't be in Brighton's interests.

Alvarez departed this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

