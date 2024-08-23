Liverpool could miss out on long-term transfer target as Manchester City and Tottenham eye Lens starlet: report

By
published

Andy Diouf has long been said to have been of interest to Liverpool, but five more Premier League clubs now have an eye on the Lens midfielder

Andy Diouf of Lens, Vitinha of PSG in action during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Lens (RCL) at Parc des Princes stadium on August 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
Andy Diouf in action for Lens (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion all dispatched scouts to France to watch the same player this week, according to reports.

HITC write that a fleet of Premier League scouts visited Lens on Thursday evening for their Conference League qualifier first leg against Greek outfit Panathinaikos. The hosts ran out 2-1 winners despite being reduced to ten men midway through the first half.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.