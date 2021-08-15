Manchester City transfer news: Harry Kane increasingly likely to stay at Tottenham

Manchester City look set to miss out on signing Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions will begin their title defence against Tottenham on Sunday.

They are still hoping to acquire their upcoming opponents' talisman before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Kane also appears keen to move on, having cited a desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League at the end of last season.

But according to The Times, it looks increasingly likely that the 28-year-old will remain in north London for at least another season.

Daniel Levy, the long-serving Tottenham chairman, is digging in his heels to keep hold of Kane.

Levy has long been renowned as a tough negotiator and he is unwilling to back down in talks with Manchester City.

Spurs believe City have left it too late to agree a deal to sign Kane in the final weeks of the transfer window.

It would leave the north London side with little time to find a replacement even if their supposed asking price of £150m is met.

There is, moreover, no indication that City would be willing or able to submit a bid that high.

The England captain will now have to get on with things at Tottenham for at least one more year.

The Daily Mail reports that Kane has made himself available for selection for Sunday's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo may begin the game with the striker on the bench, however, as he only returned to training late this week.

In the humble opinion of FourFourTwo, the most likely outcome of this saga has always been that Kane would remain at Spurs.

He is under contract at the club until 2024 and it would be virtually impossible for Tottenham to find a replacement who is as good as their academy product.

Maybe things will be different next summer, when City may well renew their interest.

As things stand, though, it looks like Kane will line up for Spurs throughout 2021/22.

