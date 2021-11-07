Manchester City transfer news: New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez plots Raheem Sterling swoop

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has included Raheem Sterling on his list of transfer targets, according to reports.

Xavi was confirmed as Ronald Koeman's successor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The former midfielder, who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time as a Barcelona player, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

He inherits a difficult situation at the Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana mired in financial difficulty with debts of more than £1bn.

Barcelona sit ninth in the La Liga table and are almost certainly out of the title race in early November.

A record of four wins in their first 12 games suggests Barca face an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

Xavi wants to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window to ensure the Catalan giants do not miss out on next season's edition of the Champions League.

Sterling is among his list of targets, according to Sport, with the former Al Sadd boss keen to add a winger to his squad.

Xavi is said to have made three requests to the president Joan Laporta before taking the job.

As well as an overhaul of the club's medical system and the opportunity to bring in his own backroom staff, Xavi wants to have a say in the club's recruitment.

The 41-year-old wants his team to play with width and believes Sterling would be a fine addition to the squad.

The England international has found game time hard to come by so far this season.

Sterling has made only three starts in the Premier League and was an unused substitute when Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-0 on Saturday.

He is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2023 and City will therefore have to listen to any offers they receive for the 26-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen whether debt-ridden Barcelona have the money to fund a move for Sterling.

