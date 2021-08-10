Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling ready to restart contract talks

Raheem Sterling is ready to reopen contract talks with Manchester City, according to reports.

The England international's current deal runs until 2023 and City are keen to tie him down to extended terms.

Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid in recent months.

And with players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe seemingly willing to run down their contracts, City feared Sterling might be doing the same.

The forward struggled for game time towards the end of last season, and often found himself left out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Competition for places at the Etihad Stadium has only grown stronger since then with the arrival of Jack Grealish for a British record transfer fee of £100m.

Harry Kane could yet follow Grealish to Manchester, as Guardiola seeks to add yet more attacking depth.

City's recruitment targets might have pushed Sterling closer to the exit door, but The Sun reports that he is now ready to hold fresh talks with the club he has represented since 2015.

The Athletic writes that John Stones has signed a new five-year deal at City, and Sterling could potentially follow suit in the coming months.

The 26-year-old handled the last round of negotiations himself after separating from his agent.

But he has now put a team together to negotiate on his behalf as both Sterling and City seek a positive outcome.

The Premier League champions will surely be desperate to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets.

Sterling may have been dropped last season but he subsequently returned to form with England at the European Championship.

He no doubt has an integral role to play in the 2021/22 campaign, as City once again do battle on the four fronts of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Key figures at the club may be preoccupied by the pursuit of Kane right now, but Sterling's contract will also be high up the agenda.

