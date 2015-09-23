Manchester United 3 Ipswich Town 0: Pereira capitalises on big chance

Andreas Pereira marked his first start with a goal as Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 3-0 in the League Cup third round.

The highly-rated Brazilian's second-half free-kick was sandwiched by goals from Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial as United put in a professional performance at Old Trafford.

Perhaps remembering the disappointment of last season, when his side were embarrassed 4-0 at MK Dons in the League Cup second round, Louis van Gaal chose a strong XI featuring the likes of Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The move paid quick dividends, too, as the previously out-of-form Rooney netted in the 23rd minute, his first goal in the competition since the 2010 final against Aston Villa.

Ipswich did not give up afterwards and had threatened an equaliser prior to Pereira's sweet strike in the 60th minute.

Martial then completed a good night's work by coming off the bench to net a fourth United goal in as many appearances since his deadline-day move from Monaco.

The Premier League giants predictably assumed immediate control against an Ipswich team boasting 11 changes from their Championship draw with Birmingham City.

Pereira looked bright from the off, forcing Bartosz Bialkowski into a save when unleashing a powerful effort from range.

That was the only real attempt of the opening exchanges, however, as Ipswich held their own.

Yet that changed when Rooney put the hosts ahead midway through the first half.

Daley Blind played a delightful long ball and, after controlling impressively, the England captain ran through before slotting between the legs of Bialkowski.

Juan Mata was next to threaten when seeing a half-volley saved by Bialkowski after lovely interplay between Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini.

Ipswich came back into the game before half-time and went close to levelling as Tommy Oar shot narrowly wide.

Seemingly inspired by that moment, the visitors flew out of the blocks after the interval - epitomised by Daryl Murphy and Jay Tabb just falling to connect with David McGoldrick's superb cross.

That appeared to awaken United, with Antonio Valencia almost grabbing a second when Bialkowski kept out his stinging effort.

The goalkeeper could only stand helpless a few moments later, however, as Pereira curled in a pin-point set-piece after Mata had been brought down.

Not content, Van Gaal then brought on big-money recruit Martial for his late cameo.

It was Pereira who continued to look the biggest threat, the 19-year-old forcing another save from Bialkowski in the 86th minute.

But Martial had the last say, running on to Memphis Depay's chest lay-off and curling confidently into the bottom corner.