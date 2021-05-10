Manchester United advised to make two signings to close the gap to Manchester City

Graeme Souness believes Manchester United need two more signings to close the gap to Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look set to finish second in the Premier League for only the second time in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

They are also through to the final of the Europa League, where the Red Devils will face Villarreal on May 26.

United are currently 10 points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League, although they do have a game in hand on their local rivals.

They also won at the Etihad Stadium in March, having drawn the reverse fixture 0-0 at Old Trafford.

When asked whether United were as close to two signings away from being able to compete with City over the course of a season, Souness agreed.

“I think so. I think they need something else in midfield and that No.9,” he told Sky Sports .

“If you’re getting someone who is a regular goalscorer like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland if it’s either of them if they could I think that alone would take them to another level because you’re scoring more goals, the confidence would filter through to the rest of the players.

“Everyone would play with a bit more freedom, it would make them a bit more confident. I come back to it, that quicker thought and quicker movement of the ball takes you to another level.”

United are still hoping Edinson Cavani will put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his contract in Manchester.

The Uruguay international scored his ninth goal of the Premier League season in United’s 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side return to action against Leicester on Tuesday, before Liverpool visit Old Trafford two days later.

Victories in both games would leave United just four points adrift of top spot.

