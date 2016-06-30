Manchester United agree Galatasaray friendly

Manchester United have announced they will play Galatasaray in a pre-season fixture in Sweden on July 30.

The game, which will be staged at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, will be the English club's final overseas friendly before the start of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Before then, however, Jose Mourinho's squad will take part in the International Champions Cup in China, playing against Borussia Dortmund on Friday 22 July and then Manchester City three days later.

"The team has a valuable combination of domestic and overseas games against tough European opposition," executive vice chairman Ed Woodward told the club's website.

"Playing games across a number of countries allows our tremendous fans the opportunity to watch the team play, and importantly the number of games allows the manager and team the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season."

Mourinho will lead United out at Wembley on August 7, as they take on Leicester City in the FA Community Shield.

United open their league campaign with a trip to AFC Bournemouth on August 13.