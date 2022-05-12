Manchester United and Adidas Originals launch gorgeous 90s nostalgia collection

Manchester United and Adidas have announced the launch of a clothing range inspired by some of the most iconic Adidas Red Devils kits of the early 90s and it's, quite frankly, gorgeous.

BUY NOW Check out the Manchester United nostalgia Adidas range now

The golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson is celebrated, 30-years on, by the reproduction of some of the most memorable designs and moments from the club's history. Among the pieces on offer, are recreations of the 1990/92 team shirt and goalkeeper shirt and, in FFT's opinion, every club should do the same.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Addias) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Adidas)

Featuring nine unique pieces that pay homage to one of the greatest periods of football for the club – when the likes of Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Peter Schmeichel and Ryan Giggs graced the Old Trafford turf – each garment is completed with a vintage club crest and Adidas Originals Trefoil logo as part of the collaboration.

The collection includes a classic Manchester United Red retro shirt, two-piece Superstar tracksuit, and a number of casual garments (t-shirts and sweaters) that bear an archive-inspired Fred The Red graphic, amongst other key pieces.

The Manchester United Adidas Originals X collection launches today and and is exclusively available now on the Adidas website and official club stores.