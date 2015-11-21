Manchester United, Barcelona rumours affecting Tielemans - Hasi

Anderlecht coach Besnik Hasi feels the alleged interest of clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United is negatively affecting promising youngster Youri Tielemans.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe and is frequently being linked with a move away from Anderlecht.

He has been struggling to find his best form in recent months though, and Hasi believes the transfer speculation is playing a role in his recent slump in form.

"There is a lot of pressure on Youri," Hasi said at a news conference. "He also reads all the rumours that are being written by the papers.

"One week he is being linked with Manchester United, the next week Barcelona are interested in signing him.

"It is not easy to ignore all that speculation. Everybody in Europe knows Youri. An 18-year-old who plays so many games is quite rare.

"Fortunately, Youri is well aware that he still has room for improvement."

The midfielder has a contract with Anderlecht until June 2020.