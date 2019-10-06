Manchester United plan January raid for Callum Wilson – but another two strikers have been linked

Manchester United's need for a striker has been the main topic of conversation around Old Trafford so far this season, and reports linking them with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson continue to circulate.

The Express claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to enter the transfer market in January, with Wilson being the main target.

So far this season no Manchester United player has scored more than three goals, with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James both level on that figure. For Rashford, two of those came in the opening day win over Chelsea.

United's only other striking options are Anthony Martial, who's struggled with injury, and youth team graduate Mason Greenwood, who is yet to score a Premier League goal. Their problems can be summed up with United ranked fifth in average shots-per-game, with 14, but ninth in average shots-on-target-per-game, with 4.3 (according to WhoScored).

Wilson, meanwhile, has already hit five in seven this season, as well as scoring nearly a goal every other game last year. It's clear that United are creating opportunities, so having a more ruthless striker like Wilson would surely be an improvement. Tottenham have also been linked with Wilson in the past, with a fee of around £40m floated.

He's already broken into the England team, but United believe that his chances of ensuring he makes it into Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 would be improved with a move north. Now that Jamie Vardy has called time on his international career, Wilson is competing with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Rashford to be Harry Kane's deputy next summer.

Wilson isn't the only target on United's radar. Mario Mandzukic, who was offered by Juventus to United as part of a bid for Romelu Lukaku, and young Russian striker Aleksandr Sobolev have also been linked.

