Manchester United and Manchester City to compete for French teenager wanted by 'all major teams': report

Manchester United and Manchester City are set for a Manchester derby in the January transfer market, according to French reports, with United and City both chasing a Ligue 1 talent.

Both clubs could look to reinforce their ranks after underwhelming starts to the Premier League season.

Champions City are fourth and six points off top, while United are languishing three points behind them in sixth.

Yoro has been one of the standout young players in Ligue 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scouts have looked across the channel in search for fresh blood and Le 10 Sport writes that Lille teenager Leny Yoro has come on the radar of United and City for January. Both clubs have contacted the Ligue 1 side and the player’s representatives about a mid-season move after his impressive breakthrough campaign.

The centre-back, who only turned 18 in November, has become a fixture in the Lille defence, making 18 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Conference League and chipping in with three goals.

The France Under-21 international first broke into the first-team squad last season but has now become a regular starter and an important part of Lille’s squad.

Yoro only turned 18 in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Transfermarkt, the teenager’s value has shot up from €10m to €17m since the start of the season thanks to his performances.

However, that form hasn’t gone unnoticed and the report adds that “all the major European teams” are interested in Yoro.

Whether they will compete with the two Manchester giants in January is another question, with the English pair making the first concrete moves towards a signing.

Lille will be desperate to hang onto their prodigious talent and give him a new contract.

Yoro currently has a deal to June 2025.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.