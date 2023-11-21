Manchester United could be about to make the most Manchester United transfer of all time

In recent years, Manchester United have often been accused of making expensive stopgap signings instead of planning for the future.

Casemiro, who had an excellent first season, but has increasingly struggled with injury problems and the pace of the Premier League, is seen as a prime example of this flawed approach.

The Brazilian international had an immediate impact on the team’s results after joining from Real Madrid, but already looks like he will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

Casemiro may need replacing already (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United's potential new owner, has highlighted the Casemiro signing as evidence of the club's failings in the transfer market and the need to take a more long-term view.

Raphael Varane has also missed lots of football during his time at Old Trafford and could be sold to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window. Despite this acknowledgement of prior mistakes, United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United are interested in activating a £22million release clause in his contract.

Antoine Griezmann is linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that fee would represent good value for a proven performer at the highest level, tripling his wages to £350,000 a week would not.

Griezmann has great quality and would instantly boost a floundering attack that has delivered just 13 goals in the league so far this season, but United need more than another temporary solution to systemic problems. The 32-year-old forward – valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €25m – is entering the twilight of his career and shouldn’t be relied upon to help fix an unbalanced squad that still needs a major overhaul.

