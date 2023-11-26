Erik ten Hag tells Man United players they 'have to suffer' as Mason Mount joins injury list

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has remained defiant amid scrutiny of his training methods, as Mason Mount became the latest player to pick up an injury.

Mount looks likely to be sidelined for the best part of a month after injuring his calf in training earlier this week – leaving United without yet another first-team player ahead of the hectic festive fixture schedule.

Questions have been asked of Ten Hag's approach to training and whether it could be taking its toll on players' physical wellbeing – but the Dutchman doesn't agree, going as far as to emphasise the need to "suffer and sacrifice" on the training ground.

Mason Mount seems set to miss big Premier League clashes with Newcastle and his former club Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his side's trip to Everton on Sunday, Ten Hag – who will have to watch from the stands as he serves a one-match touchline ban – said:

"Last [season], we played the most games across Europe. Last [season] was a weird year with a World Cup in the middle of the season – but each [season], they keep adding games to the schedule. Next [season], they add two more games [the number of Champions League matches will increase] and we've already achieved the limits and gone across those limits that players can handle.

"In the first 12 Premier League games, the physical standards are even higher in comparison to last [season]. You have choices to make. Either you match it by training and preparation or you drop off. That is a decision that every club has to make, every team has to make and an individual has to make. You have to do it smart. Every team knows you have to suffer and sacrifice."

Why Man United could be BANNED from next season's Champions League

Mount joins teammates Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo in the treatment room.

However, United have been boosted by the return of Luke Shaw following a three-month injury lay-off.

More Manchester United stories

Raphael Varane could leave Manchester United, with the Frenchman said to have lost patience with Erik ten Hag after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

And Varane might not be the only defender United could find themselves without in the New Year...

Meanwhile, England legend Chris Waddle has told FourFourTwo how he convinced Paul Gascoigne not to sign for the Red Devils.