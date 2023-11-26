Five months after Manchester United exit, David de Gea might FINALLY have new club

Former Manchester United number one David de Gea could be closing in on a move to a new club, having been a free agent since the beginning of July.

The Spanish goalkeeper ended a 12-year stay at Old Trafford this summer, leaving United after making 545 appearances for the club.

As yet, De Gea has yet to be snapped up – but is that all set to change in the not-too-distant future?

De Gea hasn't kicked a ball since Man United's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, a number of Saudi Pro League clubs are considering a January approach for De Gea – among them Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Al-Ettifaq already have a clutch of former Premier League players in their ranks – including Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray.

Or could De Gea make a switch Stateside instead? Inter Miami are also said to be interested in the one-time Atletico Madrid man.

The MLS outfit, who are co-owned by David Beckham, did some major business during the summer transfer window, notably bringing in former Barcelona duo Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both ex-international teammates of De Gea's – and reuniting them with the Florida club's marquee signing, a certain Lionel Messi.

De Gea's fellow 'keeper Edouard Mendy joined Al-Ahli from Chelsea over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Atletico in the summer of 2011, De Gea lined up between the sticks as United were crowned Premier League champions in 2012/13, Sir Alex Ferguson's final season as manager.

Later an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winner with the Red Devils, he went on to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the English top flight in 2017/18 and 2022/13.

