Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has already agreed Barcelona deal, with United considering exit

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be sold to Barcelona, having already agreed once to move to Catalonia.

The Red Devils lost to Newcastle United on Saturday, with pundits and critics pulling no punches over the state of the club. Former club captain Gary Neville said in the aftermath that he was "tired" of his own club, while Sky Sports colleagues Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher criticised Rashford personally, suggesting he could have done more in the defeat.

With manager Erik ten Hag coming under further scrutiny, the future of several players is up for debate, with Rashford one of the more high-profile underperformers.

Erik ten Hag's job is under threat (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, a deal could be brokered to send the England international to Barcelona, in return for former Leeds United man, Raphinha.

Barça could be encouraged by the thought of bringing Rashford in, too, since according to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford agreed a deal with Barcelona once before, in 2018.

VIDEO: Is Andre Onana Worth The Risk?

Plenty has changed since then: not least a new contract signed by Rashford over the summer to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028. With David De Gea now gone, it's believed that the 26-year-old is United's highest earner.

This would be a sticking point for Barcelona, given their financial issues. And while Raphinha would represent an upgrade on the out-of-form Antony on the right wing, manager Ten Hag would likely prefer to broker a move for long-term target Frenkie De Jong, after coveting his countryman since arriving in England.

Barcelona would likely want Rashford – but could they afford him? (Image credit: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet SPORT have previously confirmed Blaugrana boss Xavi to be a fan of the forward.

Rashford is valued at around £75 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.

Is Raphael Varane poised to leave Old Trafford? The defender's relationship with Ten Hag appears to have become strained. And a bargain deal for a Serie A striker might also be in the offing.