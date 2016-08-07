Manchester United confirm Pogba medical

Manchester United have confirmed Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will undergo a medical with the club.

Reports in Italy emerged early on Sunday claiming the France international had journeyed to Manchester in order to finalise his protracted transfer back to Old Trafford from the Serie A champions.

Pogba had travelled to England to join up with the Juve squad ahead of their 3-2 friendly win over West Ham at London Stadium.

But he will instead undergo a physical examination at United, who have confirmed the development.

"Paul Pogba has been granted permission to have a medical in order to finalise his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United," the statement read.

Club statement on Paul Pogba: August 7, 2016

United are set to break the world transfer record for the 23-year-old midfielder, who left the club for a compensation fee of just £800,000 in 2012 after becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities under Alex Ferguson.

Pogba, who has won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias since joining Juve, is reportedly set to cost United €110million, a sum that eclipses the €100m paid by Real Madrid to sign Gareth Bale from Tottenham in 2013.

The cost could reportedly rise to €120m depending on bonuses, with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, earning a substantial cut, claimed to be as much as €20m, for his part in brokering the deal.

Pogba is expected to sign a five-year contract to become Jose Mourinho's fourth signing since taking charge of United in May, following the arrivals of Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Real Madrid had been linked with a rival bid for the former Le Havre youngster, with head coach Zinedine Zidane admitting his compatriot was a player he admired, but the European champions are understood to have baulked at Juve's asking price.