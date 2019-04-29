Manchester United consider meeting demands for new goalkeeper

The poor recent form of Old Trafford stopper David de Gea has added to the uncertainty around his future, as the Spaniard prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Oblak signed a new deal with Atleti in April, slightly raising his buyout clause to a fee worth around £104 million.

ESPN FC has reported that sources have confirmed United are seriously considering offering that amount to bring in the 26-year-old, who is widely considered one of the best in the world.

The Slovenia international is understood to want his club to bring in more big players over the summer to increase their chances of challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title.

The outlet also adds that Oblak would only be willing to leave Madrid for another team competing in the Champions League; something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may not be able to offer.

As it stands, the Norwegian’s team are in sixth place and three points adrift of the top four with just two rounds of the Premier League season remaining.

