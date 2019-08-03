Sell-on fee could prove stumbling block in Manchester United's €50 million bid for Brazilian

According to Yahoo Sports in Brazil, Manchester United have offered Ajax €50 million for Neres's services.

The Brazilian winger has been offered a new, improved deal by Ajax in an attempt to tie him down.

However, United's interest has reportedly turned the player's head – but their efforts may be thwarted by the Dutch club raising their valuation of the player to €70m.

This is believed to be because of Sao Paulo's 23% stake in any future sale of Neres.

The touted figure is believed to cause Financial Fair Play problems for United, who are about to splash £80m on Harry Maguire.

Neres scored 12 goals and assisted 15 for Ajax last season.

