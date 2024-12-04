Manchester United defender attracting January interest from Borussia Dortmund: report

Manchester United are weighing up an offer from Borussia Dortmund for one of their defenders, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is currently unbeaten from his first three games in charge at Old Trafford, having most recently helped the Red Devils to a 4-0 win over Everton.

With bigger tests to come, the make-up of his squad is still set to be tested even further but one player in particular has now been linked with a January move away from the club.

Mancehster United left-back linked with a January loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia made his first start in 550 days against Bodo/Glimt recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet BILD, Borussia Dortmund have shown a keen interest in taking Tyrell Malacia on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, after his recent return from injury.

Malacia, who spent 550 days on the sidelines for Manchester United after a double-knee operation, returned to play 45 minutes against Bodo/Glimt recently and impressed for the most part in Amorim's 3-4-3 adaptive system.

Tyrell Malacia also played for Manchester United's Under-21s recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malacia could follow a pattern of stars who have moved to Germany on loan in recent years with Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho both doing so last season, as Dortmund narrowly missed out on the UEFA Champions League crown.

Fellow United left-back Luke Shaw has also just returned from injury so it could be beneficial for the Netherlands international to move to the Bundesliga temporarily to gain further first-team minutes.

"It was huge for him, the confidence of everybody, I think he did really well," Amorim told MUTV recently. "It was more than a year without playing and the way he behaved, so brave with the ball, I'm really happy with him."

In FourFourTwo's view, a loan move for Malacia could be beneficial in getting him back up to speed. Dortmund are likely to give him plenty of opportunity and the Bundesliga side has a good reputation across Europe when it comes to developing young players.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates.

However, the Red Devils will be without suspended duo Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, who both picked up their fifth bookings of the season respectively in the victory over Everton.